CSIR-IICT transfer technology to convert PET bottles to private firm

August 29, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) offering ‘WOW’ (Wealth out of Waste) technology from plastic waste has developed and transferred a process design for converting the PET bottles or Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles to safer ‘phthalate free Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP)’ plasticiser to Chandantara Dugar Group (CDG) Petchem Ltd., Hyderabad, to set up 6000 TPA plant at Medchal on Monday.

More than 70 million tonnes of PET bottles are manufactured worldwide every year and accumulation of PET waste has become a global pollution concern, highlighting the need for the urgent development of technologies to tackle it.

The ‘DOPT-technology’ mitigates the challenge of plastic waste management and provides a sustainable solution as it can be a replacement in the formulation and moulding of PVC in flexible products such as toys, upholstery, fabrics, pipes, flooring surfaces, gaskets, automotive parts, etc

The process design documents and reports were handed over to Chirag Dugar and Manoj Dugar of the private firm by IICT scientists led by Vineet Aniya in the presence of director D. Srinivasa Reddy and other senior scientists, said a press release.