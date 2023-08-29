HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CSIR-IICT transfer technology to convert PET bottles to private firm

August 29, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) offering ‘WOW’ (Wealth out of Waste) technology from plastic waste has developed and transferred a process design for converting the PET bottles or Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles to safer ‘phthalate free Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP)’ plasticiser to Chandantara Dugar Group (CDG) Petchem Ltd., Hyderabad, to set up 6000 TPA plant at Medchal on Monday.

More than 70 million tonnes of PET bottles are manufactured worldwide every year and accumulation of PET waste has become a global pollution concern, highlighting the need for the urgent development of technologies to tackle it.

The ‘DOPT-technology’ mitigates the challenge of plastic waste management and provides a sustainable solution as it can be a replacement in the formulation and moulding of PVC in flexible products such as toys, upholstery, fabrics, pipes, flooring surfaces, gaskets, automotive parts, etc

The process design documents and reports were handed over to Chirag Dugar and  Manoj Dugar of the private firm by IICT scientists led by Vineet Aniya in the presence of director D. Srinivasa Reddy and other senior scientists, said a press release.

Related Topics

technology (general) / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.