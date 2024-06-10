CSIR-IICT scientists identify microalgae as a potential protein supplement

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) scientists have spotlighted the potential of Chlorella Growth Factor (CGF), a protein-rich extract derived from the microalgae ‘Chlorella sorokiniana’, as an ideal ingredient for a wide range of food and feed applications.

Microalgae are “under-exploited crops” and do not compete with traditional food crops for space and resources. The latest research study by noted scientists S. Venkata Mohan and M. Hemalatha showed that CGF, with its rich amino acid content and superior protein quality, presents a promising alternative protein source that can significantly contribute to human and animal diets.

The scientists at the institute’s bioengineering and environmental sciences lab asserted that its beneficial properties extend beyond basic nutrition, promoting overall health, immunity, and well-being. Hence, CGF could become a valuable supplement for enhancing dietary intake and supporting sustainable food and feed production systems.

This unique substance is said to be found exclusively in the cell nucleus of ‘chlorella’, is produced during photosynthesis and is laden with a variety of beneficial components, including peptides, amino acids, nucleotides, polysaccharides, glycoproteins, vitamins, and minerals.

The researchers had first isolated ‘Chlorella sorokiniana’ in the lab and cultivated it using a specially formulated nutrient mix designed to enhance its biomass and protein content. The extraction of CGF from the harvested biomass employs a non-chemical autolysis process to preserve the integrity of the amino acids and other valuable components.

CGF is particularly rich in essential amino acids, which are vital for human and vertebrate health but cannot be synthesized by their bodies. The amino acid profile of CGF even surpasses that of commercially available soy meal as is evidenced by metrics such as Protein Efficiency Ratio (PER), Essential Amino Acid Index (EAAI), and Biological Value (BV), they explained.

Already, inclusion of CGF in poultry diets has been shown to enhance egg quality, indicating its potential as a superior protein supplement in animal nutrition. The study has underscored the importance of microalgae cultivation methods to maximize the yield and quality of protein-rich extracts, offering a sustainable solution to meet the growing global demand for high-quality protein sources, the scientists added.

The research findings of the study - Amino Acids Rich Biomass Cultivation: Trophic Mode Influence on Chlorella Growth Factor (CGF) Production” has been published in the latest issue of Algal Research journal.

