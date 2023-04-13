CSIR-IICT scientist in WHO panel

April 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) senior principal scientist, Sanjit Kanjilal, has been appointed member of Trans Fat Elimination Technical Advisory Group (TFATAG) of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for a period of three years (2023-2026).

Consumption of industrially produced trans-fatty acids is associated with coronary heart disease and related mortality, with the WHO in 2018 setting the target of limiting trans-fatty acids in food products to 2% (2 g per 100 g of total fat) by 2023, besides suggesting a compulsory ban on production and use of partially hydrogenated vegetable oil.

About 46 countries (covering 3.1 billion people) responded to the WHO call and Mr. Kanjilal will monitor the performance of member States in implementing regulatory measures to eliminate trans-fatty acids and accordingly suggest granting validation certificate in order to be identified as trans-free nation, said a press release.