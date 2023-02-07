CSIR-IICT MoU with University of Ladakh

February 07, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (lICT) and University of Ladakh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for collaborative research on extraction and isolation of medicinal plants that grow in high altitude on Tuesday.

The pact is for joint study on climate change, energy, biodiversity, rare medicine plants, introduction of green-house etc. Under the MoU, students of Ladakh, specially from department of chemistry and other related departments, would undertake their project work at CSIR-IICT using the R&D facilities. Students will be visiting IICT for three months based on the scheme for north-east, J&K and Ladakh regions.

CSIR-IICT Director D. Srinivasa Reddy said scientists would jointly work with the university faculty on deployable IICT technologies to improve the livelihood opportunities of people of Ladakh. Both the teams would engage in collaborative work on several areas including societal i.e. waste to wealth, green farming, nano-membrane based water purification technologies etc.

IICT was particularly interested in the extraction and isolation of bioactive compounds from the medicinal plants that grow in the high altitude zones, he said. University of Ladakh Vice-Chancellor S.K. Mehta, Rgistrar Ashok Sharma and senior faculty Riyaz M K Khan were from University of Ladakh were present, said a press release.