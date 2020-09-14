CSIR-IICT is now working on new antiviral drug and corticosteroids for COVID-19

In an exclusive interview, Director, S. Chandrashekar explains what goes into drug discovery and other related issues.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has been one of the first indigenous labs which got geared up to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) by scouring among existing antivirals to treat the infection and has been successful in providing the vital Active Pharma Ingredient (API) to Indian companies for making affordable drugs. The institute is working on a few more APIs to tackle the coronavirus and other diseases. In this interview Director, S. Chandrashekar explains what goes into drug discovery and other related issues.

Sir, Why is it difficult to come out with a precise drug for the virus-like COVID-19 despite having the advantage of modern technology and benefits of advanced research facilities?

Precise drug discovery for any disease including cancer, metabolic and infectious diseases and others, always need 8-12 years with at least US$1-2 billion investment. For bacterial and viral infections, the challenges are mutations and resistance. Hence, we will need better planning while taking up discovery projects in this area.

Other than Favipiravir and Remidesvir, what are the other antivirals our labs and those abroad are working on to combat COVID-19?

There are several small molecules - both repurposing and new chemical entities or NCEs which are being pursued globally. One of the front runners is the molecule discovered in Emory University in the United States called ‘Eidd’ - or the Emory Institute of Drug Discovery, which the multinational, Merck, is pursuing to take it forward.

What has been the progress of other anti-coronavirus technologies which IICT has been working on?

We are continuing to work on coronal mitigation projects. We have already delivered the process to Favipiravir and Remdesivir drugs; the three layer mask for non-hospital common purposes. We are also working on corticosteroids which have become very essential in corona management for moderate and severe patients.

How has the IICT helped in agriculture operations this year such as honey traps and so on?

We are delivering the traps to a few districts in Telangana as part of the Haritha programme of CSIR. We are willing to work with the State governments to provide as many traps and lures as they require assuring of the best quality in a very short time. Our engineering colleagues are also working with vegetable and fruit markets to see how best the waste could be recycled for organic manure, power generation, cooking gas and so on in association with the Agriculture Department.