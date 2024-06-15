ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-IICT develops new process to manufacture high-energy rocket propellant

Published - June 15, 2024 07:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), in collaboration with Premier Explosives Ltd., has developed an indigenous process to prepare the key material used in CL-20, a high energy material primarily used as propellant in rockets and missiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

CL-20 or China Lake-20 has better oxidiser-to-fuel ratio than conventional RDX and releases 20% more energy than traditional HMX-based propellants. CL-20 is prepared from the key material generally known as TAIW, using a high concentration of expensive noble metal catalysts. India currently imports TAIW to make CL-20.

The institute’s chief scientist N. Lingaiah and his team have now developed a catalytic process with low content and easily accessible catalysts to prepare TAIW. The indigenously developed catalytic process needs only a small amount of catalyst in moderate reaction conditions, is economical and environment friendly.

This technology will help the country overcome dependency on imports and help it become self-sufficient in the development of propellants for its missile and space applications.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The technology was transferred to Premier Explosives Ltd. in the presence of CSIR-IICT D. Srinivasa Reddy and the firm’s managing director T.V. Choudhary along with other scientists from both sides on Saturday, according to an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US