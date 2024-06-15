CSIR-IICT develops new process to manufacture high-energy rocket propellant

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), in collaboration with Premier Explosives Ltd., has developed an indigenous process to prepare the key material used in CL-20, a high energy material primarily used as propellant in rockets and missiles.

CL-20 or China Lake-20 has better oxidiser-to-fuel ratio than conventional RDX and releases 20% more energy than traditional HMX-based propellants. CL-20 is prepared from the key material generally known as TAIW, using a high concentration of expensive noble metal catalysts. India currently imports TAIW to make CL-20.

The institute’s chief scientist N. Lingaiah and his team have now developed a catalytic process with low content and easily accessible catalysts to prepare TAIW. The indigenously developed catalytic process needs only a small amount of catalyst in moderate reaction conditions, is economical and environment friendly.

This technology will help the country overcome dependency on imports and help it become self-sufficient in the development of propellants for its missile and space applications.

The technology was transferred to Premier Explosives Ltd. in the presence of CSIR-IICT D. Srinivasa Reddy and the firm’s managing director T.V. Choudhary along with other scientists from both sides on Saturday, according to an official release.