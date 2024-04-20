ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-IICT, BHEL developing tech to make clean fuel with CO2

April 20, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The collaboration seeks to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions and produce a renewable energy source. | Photo Credit: Representational picture

CSIR-IICT (Indian Institute of Chemical Technology) and BHEL corporate R&D have joined hands to develop a technology for capturing and converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into Dimethyl Ether (DME) through direct catalytic conversion. This clean fuel can be blended with Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The project is being taken up under Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU), an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology.

The strategic partnership seeks to develop technologies that can reduce carbon emissions. The conversion of CO2 to DME holds immense promise in addressing the dual challenges of climate change and energy security.

By utilising CO2 as a feedstock for DME production, the collaboration endeavours to not only reduce the greenhouse gas emissions also produce a clean and renewable energy source, according to a press release on Friday.

