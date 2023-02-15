CSIR-DG Kalaiselvi to participate in UoH symposium

February 15, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CSIR director general N. Kalaiselvi, Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy and other eminent scientists from various scientific institutions and universities are to participate in the two-day symposium on “Electronics for Self-Reliance” on February 16 and 7 at Dr. Zakir Hussain lecture hall complex, University of Hyderabad.

The event is being organised by the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science & Technology (CASEST) under School of Physics, UoH, in collaboration with National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) Hyderabad chapter and Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC).

Director-General, Electronics & Communication Systems (ECS), DRDO, B. K. Das will be inaugurating and delivering the ASTC- A. S. Rao memorial lecture on ”Leveraging defence R&D for Atmanirbhar Bharat”, while former IIT-Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao Pillay will deliver the key note address on “ India Semiconductor Mission: How can academia leverage this opportunity?” said a press release.