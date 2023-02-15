ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-DG Kalaiselvi to participate in UoH symposium

February 15, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR director general N. Kalaiselvi, Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy and other eminent scientists from various scientific institutions and universities are to participate in the two-day symposium on “Electronics for Self-Reliance” on February 16 and 7 at Dr. Zakir Hussain lecture hall complex, University of Hyderabad.

The event is being organised by the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science & Technology (CASEST) under School of Physics, UoH, in collaboration with National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) Hyderabad chapter and Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC).

Director-General, Electronics & Communication Systems (ECS), DRDO, B. K. Das will be inaugurating and delivering the ASTC- A. S. Rao memorial lecture on ”Leveraging defence R&D for Atmanirbhar Bharat”, while former IIT-Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao Pillay will deliver the key note address on “ India Semiconductor Mission: How can academia leverage this opportunity?” said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US