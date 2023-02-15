HamberMenu
CSIR-DG Kalaiselvi to participate in UoH symposium

February 15, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CSIR director general N. Kalaiselvi, Scientific Adviser to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy and other eminent scientists from various scientific institutions and universities are to participate in the two-day symposium on “Electronics for Self-Reliance” on February 16 and 7 at Dr. Zakir Hussain lecture hall complex, University of Hyderabad.

The event is being organised by the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science & Technology (CASEST) under School of Physics, UoH, in collaboration with National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) Hyderabad chapter and Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC).

Director-General, Electronics & Communication Systems (ECS), DRDO, B. K. Das will be inaugurating and delivering the ASTC- A. S. Rao memorial lecture on ”Leveraging defence R&D for Atmanirbhar Bharat”, while former IIT-Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao Pillay will deliver the key note address on “ India Semiconductor Mission: How can academia leverage this opportunity?” said a press release.

