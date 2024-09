The ‘Open Day’ by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Thursday received an overwhelming response from school and college students. They visited its many labs, checked the exhibition and interacted with scientists on issues such as ecology, animals and population. They also got to learn about how to become a life science entrepreneur and how to use art to talk about science, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.