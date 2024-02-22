ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR-CCMB founder’s day organised in Hyderabad

February 22, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Green hydrogen, produced through processes with substantially low carbon emission, will play a key role in India’s energy transition, especially in heavy industry, said CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory director Ashish Lele here on Thursday.

He was delivering the keynote address on the founder day’s celebrations held at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in the presence of alumni such as vice-president of Exsegen Genomics Subhashini Sadashivam and associate professor of IISER Mohali Rajesh Ramachandran and research scholars.

Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB showcased the technologies it supported towards COVID-19 mitigation and funded by the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited. “This is a day for us, as an institute, to remember everything that [the] CCMB stands for. It was established as a place where scientists can get creative with their thoughts and yet stay rooted to the realities of society. And that has been the essence of our celebrations this year,” said CCMB director Vinay Nandicoori.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US