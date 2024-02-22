GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CSIR-CCMB founder’s day organised in Hyderabad

February 22, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Green hydrogen, produced through processes with substantially low carbon emission, will play a key role in India’s energy transition, especially in heavy industry, said CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory director Ashish Lele here on Thursday.

He was delivering the keynote address on the founder day’s celebrations held at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in the presence of alumni such as vice-president of Exsegen Genomics Subhashini Sadashivam and associate professor of IISER Mohali Rajesh Ramachandran and research scholars.

Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB showcased the technologies it supported towards COVID-19 mitigation and funded by the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited. “This is a day for us, as an institute, to remember everything that [the] CCMB stands for. It was established as a place where scientists can get creative with their thoughts and yet stay rooted to the realities of society. And that has been the essence of our celebrations this year,” said CCMB director Vinay Nandicoori.

