CSIR-CCMB building a Animal BSL-3 facility to study infectious diseases

CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) is getting prepared to tackle the next viral outbreak or a probable pandemic-like scenario by building a full-fledged Animal BSL- 3 facility within the campus, taking over an entire floor for the purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

A BSL-3 (bio-safety level) is an airtight totally controlled negative pressure facility used by scientists to study infectious diseases, in this case, among animals. The institute currently has a 500 sq.ft BSL-3 facility, but it is for the first time an exclusive ABSL3 facility is being built across a 6,000 sq.ft space with funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

“Being one of the leading scientific research institutions, we want to build our own capacities to deal with infectious viruses and bacteria, to perform experiments on small animals. During the COVID pandemic, we could contribute significantly because we had a BSL-3 facility, Having an ABSL3 facility allows us to perform animal infection experiments to test vaccines and drugs against any future pathogen of unknown infectious level,” informed Director Vinay Kumar Nandicoori, in an exclusive interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is essential to be ready to handle any pandemic in the future. The new facility will be operational once we have all the necessary regulatory permissions from the national ‘Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM)’ under the Department of Biotechnology,’ he explained.

The top scientist said CCMB needs such a facility as it uses animals like mice and guinea pigs for various experiments dealing with infectious diseases. The upcoming facility, which is likely to be commissioned in about six months, is divided into two sections.

One part is for working with infectious virus, and the other is for working with infectious bacteria. It will have clearly defined and RCGM-approved standard operating procedures (SOP) protocols for entry and exit. The air that goes into and that comes out of the facility is moved through HEPA filters to eliminate all the infectious agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like any other BSL lab, this one too will be built into an existing building. Air will be pumped in and out through air-handling units to maintain negative pressure levels. The negative pressure levels gradually increase from room to room, with the final working area having the highest negative pressure. The facility has regulated access control so that only those permitted to work can enter the facility. Any pathogen cannot be released into the air from the facility. Our researchers are properly suited up with special gear and bio-hoods. Any waste generated is autoclaved within the facility using high pressure and temperature,” he maintained.

Dr. Vinay Kumar explained that once the facility is built and becomes operational, the Institutional Bio-Safety Committee (IBSC) will be vetting all the proposals to work with infectious agents. These are then sent to RCGM for final approvals. “The facility undergoes a yearly RCGM audit to ensure it continues to function with the highest safety levels,” he said.

“We take pride in being among the institutes of excellence. Our research work is to protect the public by studying the pathogens and we don’t take any chances while handling them. Hence, our researchers work in the highest quality and safety level facilities. There is no compromise regarding public safety and there is no question of any leakage from the facility”, added the Director.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.