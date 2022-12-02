CSI Bishop in Medak Diocese suspended

December 02, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Church of South India Synod Secretariat, Chennai has issued orders suspending CSI Bishop in Medak Diocese Rev A. C. Solomon Raj after an inquiry into complaints on property, institutional and financial matters.

A communication issued in the name of CSI Moderator Rev A. Dharmaraj Rasalam said Rev Solomon Raj will not perform his functions as Bishop of Medak Diocese, pending proceedings of the Synod Court.

CSI Bishop in Dornakal Diocese Rev K. Padma Rao was appointed as Moderator’s Commissary for the Medak Diocese to oversee the day-to-day functioning.

The suspension of the Medak Diocese Bishop caps the months-long inquiry into the charges of omission and commission. CSI Medak Diocese administers 105 pastorates in Telangana.

The suspension of Rev Solomon Raj witnessed dramatic scenes at the Diocesan office on November 29 when the acting Bishop Rev Padma Rao came to assume charge. The Incharge Bishop could not assume office as the incumbent clergy refused to handover charge on the grounds that he had not received any orders. Gopalpuram police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Sources said at the heart of the bitter internal feud among the clergy in the Diocese are the large tracts of high value land parcels in the Twin Cities and the districts under the jurisdiction of the Diocese which have been monetised in the name of long lease since 2004. One such controversial decision was land parcel in CSI Medical College at Dichpally in Nizamabad district, which had been leased out to a private party and partially to set up Mission Bhagiratha works.

The suspended Bishop responding to his ouster had told mediapersons that he had objected to several controversial decisions taken by the CSI Synod prime among which was the move to increase the retirement age of the Bishops from 67 years to 70 years. Also his refusal to be agree to approve leasing out of some land parcels in the City for which advance had been received by certain persons also angered the top clergy, Rev Solomon Raj said.