CSE topper’s Hyderabad connection; hard work pays says the 3rd ranker

May 24, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - Hyderabad

Telangana’s N. Uma Harathi secured the all India 3rd rank in the Civil Services exam but the national topper Ishita Kishore too has a Hyderabad connection.

Ishita, who topped this year’s Civil Services results, was born in Begumpet area of Hyderabad when her father was posted as an Indian Air Force officer here. Her parents hail from Bihar, which is a fertile ground for civil service officers.

Ishita secured the top rank after failing to clear the prelims exam twice. Taking inspiration from her father and seeing him serving the nation as an Indian Air Force Officer, Ishita had a desire to join the government services from a young age. Her mother is a retired teacher.

That hard work pays reflects from the success of Telangana topper Uma Harathi, who cleared the exam on her fifth attempt. An engineer by profession, she was inspired by her father N. Venkateshwarlu, who rose from a sub inspector to Additional SP rank. He is presently posted in Narayanpet district as the Superintendent of Police.

