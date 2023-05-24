ADVERTISEMENT

CSE topper’s Hyderabad connection; hard work pays says the 3rd ranker

May 24, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - Hyderabad

Ishita, who topped this year’s Civil Services results, was born in Begumpet area of Hyderabad when her father was posted as an Indian Air Force officer here

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana’s N. Uma Harathi secured the all India 3rd rank in the Civil Services exam. | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana’s N. Uma Harathi secured the all India 3rd rank in the Civil Services exam but the national topper Ishita Kishore too has a Hyderabad connection.

Ishita, who topped this year’s Civil Services results, was born in Begumpet area of Hyderabad when her father was posted as an Indian Air Force officer here. Her parents hail from Bihar, which is a fertile ground for civil service officers.

Ishita secured the top rank after failing to clear the prelims exam twice. Taking inspiration from her father and seeing him serving the nation as an Indian Air Force Officer, Ishita had a desire to join the government services from a young age. Her mother is a retired teacher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

That hard work pays reflects from the success of Telangana topper Uma Harathi, who cleared the exam on her fifth attempt. An engineer by profession, she was inspired by her father N. Venkateshwarlu, who rose from a sub inspector to Additional SP rank. He is presently posted in Narayanpet district as the Superintendent of Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US