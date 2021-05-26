CSC completes 76% of paddy purchases

HYDERABAD

26 May 2021 23:07 IST

60.5 lakh metric tonnes purchased with ₹11,414 crore

The Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) has purchased from farmers till date over 60.5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, making purchase of over 76% of the commodity produced in the rabi.

The corporation had spent ₹11,414 crore for purchase of the paddy with procurement of 20 LMT still to be completed. With food grain cultivated on 52.76 lakh acres during the season, the total yield was estimated at 1.29 crore MT of which the department targeted purchase of around 80 LMT.

The balance close to 50 LMT went towards requirement of seed, quantity required for local and farmers’ own needs and stocks purchased by local millers.

Advertising

Advertising

Civil Supplies Corporation chairman M. Srinivas Reddy said the corporation is purchasing paddy in line with the targets set and the process is continuing in spite of the threats posed by COVID-19 and restrictions in place on account of the lockdown.

The corporation had purchased 60.5 LMT of food grain from 8.82 lakh farmers this season as against the 52.73 LMT purchased during the same period last year, marking an increase of close to 8 LMT. In all, 656 procurement centres in 12 districts including Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy and Jagtial had been closed as the procurement process had been completed there.

The officials concerned had been directed to move the left over gunny bags in these districts to centres operational in other districts to meet their requirements.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy directed the officials to blacklist such contractors who fail to arrange vehicles as agreed upon and take steps to further streamline the appointment of contractors in the coming seasons.

He lamented that fair price shop dealers are not surrendering the left over gunny bags to the corporation as expected. This could be seen from the fact that as against the target of 30 lakh bags every month, the corporation received 9.44 lakh in March and 7.9 lakh in April. He directed the ration dealers to return the bags in time keeping in view their increased use due to significantly higher yields.

He said the corporation is procuring food grain with 17% moisture content in line with the guidelines issued by the Centre.