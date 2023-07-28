CS wants officials to focus on sanitation drive in flood affected areas to avoid spread of infectious diseases  

July 28, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As the threat of heavy rains receded, the State government has focused attention on ensuring sanitation in the affected areas to avoid spread of infectious diseases.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the District Collectors to take effective measures to avoid scope for spread of infectious diseases in the affected areas. Reviewing the situation arising out of the rains with Collectors during a teleconference on Friday, the Chief Secretary appreciated the coordinated efforts of District Collectors, police and district level administration that minimised loss of life and property due to heavy rains.

The relief measures should continue in the same spirit for the next 24 hours while sanitation drive should be launched in the affected areas as the flood started receding. Steps should be taken to provide basic amenities like food to people accommodated in the rehabilitation centres and adequate care should be taken to supply safe drinking water. The NDRF teams should continue to stay in the affected areas for assisting in the relief works and the Government was prepared to extend any kind of help in this direction.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, who was also present, said that close to 19,000 people in rain/flood affected areas had been shifted to safer places with the help of administration in the respective districts. Special control rooms had been set up in different districts and senior officials had been deputed to constantly monitor the situation.

Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said works on restoration of canals and bunds that suffered breaches had been intensified. Disaster Management secretary Rahul Bojja said in spite of the unprecedented rains, losses could be minimised with the effective coordination of NDRF and administration of the respective districts.

