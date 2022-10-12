CS wants departments to improve access to information, ensure transparency 

Somesh Kumar reviews implementation of business reform action plan by departments 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 12, 2022 18:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the departments to improve access to information and ensure transparency in their functioning.

The Chief Secretary presided over an inter-departmental review meeting on implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan for Ease of Doing Business. He said sufficient database of beneficiaries should also be created for user feedback exercise. As the deadline for reform implementation is the end of this month, officials should ensure that the work was completed in a result-oriented manner.

Mr. Somesh Kumar congratulated the departments for initiating various reforms with regard to ease of doing business which resulted in the State being ranked among the top achievers. As part of reforms, particularly those pertaining to ease of doing business and ease of living, necessary changes were brought in the existing system of regulations to make them business and investment friendly.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a good opportunity for the departments concerned to improve efficiency in their functioning and enhance public satisfaction. There were 540 reforms pertaining to ease of doing business under the Business Reform Action Plan. Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app