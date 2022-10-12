CS wants departments to improve access to information, ensure transparency 

Somesh Kumar reviews implementation of business reform action plan by departments

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the departments to improve access to information and ensure transparency in their functioning.

The Chief Secretary presided over an inter-departmental review meeting on implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan for Ease of Doing Business. He said sufficient database of beneficiaries should also be created for user feedback exercise. As the deadline for reform implementation is the end of this month, officials should ensure that the work was completed in a result-oriented manner.

Mr. Somesh Kumar congratulated the departments for initiating various reforms with regard to ease of doing business which resulted in the State being ranked among the top achievers. As part of reforms, particularly those pertaining to ease of doing business and ease of living, necessary changes were brought in the existing system of regulations to make them business and investment friendly.

It was a good opportunity for the departments concerned to improve efficiency in their functioning and enhance public satisfaction. There were 540 reforms pertaining to ease of doing business under the Business Reform Action Plan. Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.