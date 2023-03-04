CS wants completion of maintenance works, re-carpeting of roads by June

March 04, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has asked the officials of Roads and Buildings Department to complete all road maintenance works, including re-carpeting of 1,170 roads, on priority by June.

At a review meeting held here on Saturday, Secretary (R&B) K.S. Sreenivasa Raju gave an overview of the functioning of the department and the status of ongoing works. He explained that reorganisation of the department had resulted in increase in the number of posts in the cadre of AE/AEE.

He stated that the national highway density which was 2.25 km per 100 sq. km in 2014 had reached 4.45 km per 100 sq. km now. There was substantial progress in laying of two-lane and above during the last nine years as part of the national highways.

Double-laning of State roads had increased from 6,093 km in 2014 to 12,060 km in 2023. Providing double-lane connectivity between mandal headquarters to district headquarters, capacity augmentation by way of widening to two-lane of some major district roads/State highways, construction of bridges and formation of ring roads to major towns were some of the key initiatives taken up by the department, he explained.

Commissioner of Transport Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Special Secretary (R&B) B. Viziendra, Engineer-in-Chief (State Roads) P. Ravinder Rao, Chief Engineer (Rural Roads) P. Satish, CE (PPP) P. Madhusudhana Reddy, DG-National Academy of Construction K. Bikshapati, Director TS Aviation Academy S.N. Reddy and others participated.