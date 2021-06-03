CS visits centre for vaccination of cab drivers

Special drive launched in GHMC limits

The State government has initiated the process for vaccinating more than 2 lakh auto, cab, taxi and maxi cab drivers in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

A special drive was launched on Thursday at 10 centres set up for administering the vaccine to the high risk groups over the next 20 days. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited the vaccination centre at Raj Bhavan where the targeted group took the first dose.

Officials informed the Chief Secretary that all the licensed drivers should register themselves in the website of the Transport Department. They would subsequently receive message on their mobiles and only those drivers who received the communication would be allowed at the vaccination centres.

Registration of the drivers through Cowin portal was a pre-requisite for vaccination and no walk-in would be allowed.