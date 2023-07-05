CS underlines need for coordinated effort for evolving action plan to reduce use of drugs 

July 05, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has underlined the need for a coordinated effort of all departments to evolve a proper line of action to reduce use of drugs in the best possible manner.

There is also need for the Central Government to evolve a proper policy framework for deportation of foreigners who are overstaying in the country. The Chief Secretary presided over the State-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre here on Wednesday. The State had set up an anti narcotics bureau with a vision to make Telangana a drug-free state and to combat the menace of drug trafficking comprehensively.

She instructed the enforcement agencies to associate with the health, education and other departments for evolving a multi-pronged strategy to curtail the drug menace. It was felt during the meeting that monitoring of surface web and dark web were required. Focus should be on preventing abuse of psychotropic substances and diversion of precursor chemicals. In this direction, it was decided to increase monitoring of pharma production units and chemical laboratories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health department officials said de-addiction and rehabilitation centres were working in all district hospitals. The Education department was told to set up anti-drug clubs in vulnerable colleges and take up awareness programmes on the harmful effects of drugs. Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Aravindan gave an overview of the drug scenario in the country. He told the meeting that the NCB, Hyderabad, had busted clandestine laboratories involving seizure of substantial quantity of Alprazolam in the last three years. There had also been instances where chemical experts were hired for busting such illicit projects.

Senior officials of the State Government and senior police officials led by DGP Anjani Kumar participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.