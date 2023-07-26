CS tells district Collectors, SPs to be on high alert

July 26, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to step up vigil and be on high alert as the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in many parts of the State in the next 48 hours.

In the wake of the IMD’s warning, measures should be taken to prevent loss of life and property. Several projects, dams and canals in Godavari basin were filled to the brim and they are likely to overflow due to the heavy rains forecast for the next two days. Special teams comprising Revenue and Police departments should be posted at the causeways that are flowing at dangerous levels and take precautionary measures to cordon off the entire area for preventing the movement of vehicles in the event of an emergency. Residents of the low-lying areas should be shifted to safer places and steps should be taken to ensure that necessary material is available in the identified rehabilitation centres.

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with the district Collectors, SPs and other senior officials to review the situation arising out of the heavy rains lashing different parts of the State on Wednesday. She directed the officials concerned to take up repairs of the State and national highways damaged by incessant rains with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the water level at Bhadrachalam crossing 43 feet, the first warning signal had already been issued. The Bhadradri Collector was directed to review the flood in Godavari and take appropriate precautionary measures. In addition, sanitation works should be carried out vigorously in all villages and NDRF teams should be kept ready in different parts of the State so that their services could be utilised in case of emergency.

The District Collectors have been directed to inform the people through local TV channels and other broadcast media about the precautionary measures that should be taken in the wake of heavy rains. People should be prevented from visiting waterfalls and other tourist spots till normalcy was restored.

DGP Anjani Kumar said 60 families in two villages of Charla area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district had been shifted to rehabilitation centres. Roads in some parts of Vikarabad were damaged due to heavy rains, he said adding police officers in all the areas had been put in alert and were constantly monitoring the situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT