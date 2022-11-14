CS stresses policy changes for higher growth and creation of more jobs 

November 14, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairs a meeting on initiatives to enhance GSDP

Special Correspondent

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stressed the need for policy changes that will help in higher growth, creation of more jobs and help in roping in private investments in agriculture and allied sectors.

There is a need to improve efficiency in the functioning of the departments which would in turn result in change in perception about their functioning among people. The departments should have clear focus on what changes are necessary to bring in a paradigm shift in the approach towards achieving higher productivity with the involvement of stakeholders, he said.

The Chief Secretary chaired a meeting on the initiatives required to enhance Gross State Domestic Product in agriculture and animal husbandry sectors which was attended by over two dozen senior officials of different departments. He said agriculture and animal husbandry sectors had huge potential for growth in the State. Agriculture secretary Raghunandan Rao who made a presentation on agriculture said farmers were immensely benefitted by the policies like assured irrigation, power, procurement, input supply and investment support that result in increase in cropping area by 64 per cent in the past eight years.

Promoting productivity of field crops, promoting horticulture, improved post harvest handling, farm mechanisation, agriculture research and extension were among the strategies that would accelerate the growth in the sector. Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said there should be focus on synergy and convergence between different departments for achieving more productivity and higher growth in agriculture and allied sectors.

