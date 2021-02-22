CS stresses need for synergy between depts on skill development

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has stressed the need for effective synergy between different departments for taking up skill development programmes in various disciplines.

The Chief Secretary was participating in a meeting on skill development and entrepreneurship held at BRKR Bhavan on Monday. The meeting discussed about issues relating to skill development, training and related aspects. Officials made a powerpoint presentation highlighting the skill development programmes being taken up by their respective departments.

The Chief Secretary said the important points of the discussion would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao so that necessary instructions would be issued after obtaining his consent.

Review meeting

Meanwhile, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mr. Somesh Kumar held a review meeting of the steps taken for the welfare of the backward classes. The meeting discussed the progress of construction of BC Atma Gourava Bhavans and status of the self-employment schemes launched for BC communities.

On the Civil Supplies front, the Minister discussed about the functioning of fair price shops and issues relating Food Corporation of India.