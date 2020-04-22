CS stresses need for planned approach in contact-tracing

The State government has directed the district collectors to take up contact tracing in a planned manner to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is checked.

Immediately after a person is reported COVID-19 positive, the officials concerned should take steps to locate the areas he/she visited and their contacts to identify the people likely to be affected and ensure that they are quarantined. Samples of the possible contacts should be sent for analysis to detect affected people, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

On the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary, accompanied by DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Health department Special Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and other senior officials, visited containment areas in Vikarabad, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Suryapet and reviewed the measures being taken to check the spread of the virus.

Waste disposal

After a review meeting at Gadwal, Mr. Somesh Kumar said steps should be initiated to ensure that there is no inward/outward movement in the containment areas while steps should be taken to ensure that there is no scope for gathering of people in these areas in line with the prescribed COVID-19 protocols. Disposal of waste generated in the containment areas should be entrusted to biomedical waste management agencies.

Mr. Mahender Reddy stressed the need for coordinated efforts between different departments working under the supervision of the district collectors concerned. The responsibilities of each official should be clearly demarcated and works should be taken up accordingly. The police department is geared up to provide all necessary help to the departments/agencies concerned in the enforcement of lockdown and maintenance of quarantine centres.

Ms. Santhi Kumari enquired about the steps being taken to collect samples and maintenance of quarantine centres. At Vikarabad, the Chief Secretary said the district has reported 38 COVID-19 positive cases, but there is no cause for concern as the government has initiated all steps needed to contain the virus.

He exhorted the officials concerned to work as a team under the supervision of the district collector and superintendent of police in ensuring that no new cases are reported from the district in the coming days.