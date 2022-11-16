CS seeks suggestions on improving GSDP in Industry and IT sectors

November 16, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Convenes meeting with senior officials on formulating strategies 

Special Correspondent

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked the officials of Industry and IT departments to suggest measures to improve GSDP facilitating more investment and in turn, generate more employment opportunities.

The State Government’s proactive outreach, regulatory environment, skilled human capital and industrial infrastructure resulted in attracting investment of ₹ 7.57 lakh crore and creation of additional employment to 3.14 lakh people over the past eight years. The Chief Secretary was speaking at a meeting with senior officials on formulating strategies for enhancing GSDP in Industry and IT sector.

He asked the officials concerned to identify action points which the departments could take up and also wanted suggestions relating to policy changes in the regulatory framework to improve the ranking of the State in terms of ease of doing business and ease of living indices. Industries and IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the Government had identified textiles, IT&ITeS, aerospace & defence, automobile, and life sciences which had huge potential for roping in private investments as well as creating jobs.

At the same time, focus was on furniture, toy manufacturing, digital entertainment, emerging technologies and other sectors.

