CS Santhi Kumari directs officials to make foolproof arrangements for PM Modi’s visit to Telangana on March 4, 5

 PM to visit Adilabad and Sangareddy to launch developmental programmes  

March 01, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar at a meeting to review the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to State on March 4 and 5.

The State government has initiated steps to ensure foolproof arrangements for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana on March 4 and 5.

The Prime Minister will visit Adilabad on March 4 and Sangareddy on March 5.

He is expected to launch several development programmes and address public meetings at both the venues.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari took stock of the arrangements being made for the Prime Minister’s visit during a coordination meeting attended by heads of different departments, including Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary directed the police department to make adequate arrangements for security, law and order, traffic and bandobust in line with the instructions in the Blue Book. Adequate fire-fighting arrangements should be positioned at the airport, helipads and all the venues where the Prime Minister is expected to be present.

Health Department officials were asked to make necessary arrangements as per the requirements communicated by the Prime Minister’s Office. The Roads & Buildings Department was instructed to undertake repairs of the roads that would be used by the Prime Minister’s convoy in coordination with the GHMC and police officials.

The Energy Department was instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all the places which the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit, she said, directing the departments concerned to work in close coordination to ensure that Mr. Modi’s visit is conducted in a successful manner.

