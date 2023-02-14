ADVERTISEMENT

CS reviews proposals for Gandipet beautification

February 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari asked the officials to take up field inspection and works for the proposed walking and cycling tracks around the Osmansagar at Gandipet on Tuesday.

During a review on the Gandipet development and beautification, Ms. Santhi Kumari directed the officials to prepare plans and take appropriate action about the legal cases pertaining to it.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Collector Rangareddy district Harish, Collector Sangareddy district A. Sharath participated in the meeting apart from officials from Revenue, HMDA and Endowments departments, a press release informed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US