CS reviews proposals for Gandipet beautification

February 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari asked the officials to take up field inspection and works for the proposed walking and cycling tracks around the Osmansagar at Gandipet on Tuesday.

During a review on the Gandipet development and beautification, Ms. Santhi Kumari directed the officials to prepare plans and take appropriate action about the legal cases pertaining to it.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Collector Rangareddy district Harish, Collector Sangareddy district A. Sharath participated in the meeting apart from officials from Revenue, HMDA and Endowments departments, a press release informed.

