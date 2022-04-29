CS reviews Haritha Haram progress

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, during a video conference with the district collectors on Friday, directed the officials to prepare a special action plan for afforestation in the districts where the green cover is less than 10 per cent.

In addition to the 19,400 Palle Prakruthi Vanams in the state, he asked the collectors, to finish setting up of the parks in the left over villages too at the earliest. Four Brihat Palle Prakruthi Vanams too should be set up in every mandal, he said, while reviewing Haritha Haram progress.

Government has fixed a target of 19.5 crore plantations for the year, he said, and credited the Haritha Haram programme for 7.7 per cent increase in greenery and forest cover in the state.

The Chief Secretary also underlined the need for preparing an action plan for taking up massive plantation near irrigation tanks and river beds.