CS reviews arrangements for Republic Day

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The Republic Day event is being organised at the Public Gardens adjoining the Legislature complex. The Chief Secretary who held a coordination meeting with the officials of the concerned departments including the police on Friday stressed the need for a coordinated efforts for the successful conduct of the event and wanted the officials to take adequate care in this direction.

According to an official release, he wanted sufficient arrangements to be put in place for security, traffic management and related issues. Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, General Administration Department Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha, I&PR Commissioner Arvind Kumar and other senior officials were present.