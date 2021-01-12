CS reviews arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Hyderabad

12 January 2021 23:04 IST

Holds video conference with all district Collectors on operational guidelines

With the vaccine for COVID-19 starting to arrive in the State, the State government has directed Collectors to take steps to ensure that necessary arrangements are made at the identified launch sites in their respective districts in line with the operational guidelines issued to them. The arrangements should include measures for dealing with any cases of adverse effects on the people following administration of the vaccine.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked the Collectors to appoint Special Officers for each launch site and entrust them with the responsibility of overseeing the arrangements there. He held a video conference with the Collectors on Tuesday to review preparations for COVID-19 vaccination following instructions issued by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a review meeting on Monday.

The Chief Secretary sensitised the Collectors to the importance of the programme in which all the healthcare workers, both government and private, would be administered the vaccine. They were advised to keep reserve vaccinators at each site.

Steps should be taken to facilitate presence of pre-identified beneficiaries through network of district officials. Given the importance attached to the vaccination programme, the administration at district level should seek participation of public representatives at all levels.

Mr Somesh Kumar also asked the Collectors to schedule smaller number of beneficiaries on the first day and based on the feedback and lessons, ramp up the number thereafter.

Eatala’s letter

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has written to public representatives to play an active role for hassle-free COVID-19 vaccination programme. In letters sent to all levels of the representatives starting from sarpanch to Ministers, Mr Rajender asked them to play an active role to ensure the vaccines are administered according to priority, and to generate public awareness about the vaccination.