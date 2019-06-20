CS praises CM’s commitment

Chief Secretary S. K. Joshi said that the Telangana people’s long cherished dream of a source of assured irrigation by lifting the river Godavari waters is being fulfilled because of constant efforts and commitment of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister played a crucial role in the execution and completion of ambitious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), an engineering marvel, in a time-bound manner, he stated.

The Chief Secretary along with representatives of 12 banks visited the Package-6 works of the KLIP in Peddapalli district and inspected the tunnels, surge pool and underground electric sub-station apart from other facilities on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joshi said that the Chief Minister worked round-the-clock for the completion of the project and interacted with experts for over 1600 hours and deployed state-of-the-art equipment for the project.

Power Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Sharma said that the face of Telangana State would be transformed with the completion of KLIP. He said that the drought would be completely eradicated in the State and the farmers could take up two crops happily.

The bankers also hailed the State government for the execution of the “marvelous project in a record time”. They opined that the KLIP would solve water problems for the irrigation, drinking and industrial needs. They also expressed their happiness to be associated with such a gigantic project.

Irrigation ENC Hariram, representative of Andhra Bank Pakrisami, M. K. Battacharya of Indian Bank, C. K. Singh of Power Finance Corporation, K. Gupta of RECL, Ramachandra of Allahabad Bank, Baladristha of the Oriental Bank of India, Hemanth Kumar of Bank of Maharashtra, Vinod Kumar of Punjab National Bank, Vijay Kumar of NABARD, Ashok of Corporation Bank, Ramakrishna of United Bank of India, Collector A. Sridevasena and others were present.