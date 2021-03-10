CS gears up officials for Assembly session

Replies being prepared for issues raised in previous sessions of Legislature

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday geared up Secretaries and heads of various departments to prepare replies to questions and special mentions made and for assurances given by the government in previous sessions of the Legislature ahead of the Budget session from March 15.

He suggested to the Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to nominate a nodal officer for each department to liaison with Assembly officials on submission of replies and gathering information about business in the House, zero hour mention made by members and other related issues. The Secretaries were asked to ensure that senior officials were present during the sessions, a release said.

Mr. Somesh Kumar congratulated officials for completing promotions to employees within a short time on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He also reviewed the developments related to the new Presidential Order for the State, compassionate appointments, pending court cases and programmes of Azadi ka Amruth Mahotsav.

Special Chief Secretaries Rani Kumudini and Shanti Kumari and several Principal Secretaries and Secretaries were present.