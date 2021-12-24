CS for steps to provide Aadhaar cards to everyone

The State Government has focused on issue of Aadhaar cards to everyone across the State and ensuring its linkage with the personal mobile numbers of the people.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said an estimated six lakh new births were reported in the State every year and steps should be taken to see that Aadhaar cards were generated to them. Steps should simultaneously be taken to provide Aadhaar cards to all the children under five years age and directed the officials of the Women and Child Welfare departments to initiate steps in this direction.

The Chief Secretary conducted a high-level meeting with senior officials on progress of issue of Aadhaar cards and their linkage with mobile numbers of individuals on Thursday. He directed the Information Technology department officials to take steps to set up Aaadhaar seeding centres in the mandals where they were yet to start functioning.