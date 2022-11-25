CS for constitution of more SHG groups with new members

November 25, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials to take steps to form more self-help groups with new members.

There are 64 lakh members in the 6.06 lakh self-help groups across the State at present. Of these, 4.30 lakh groups with 46 lakh members were in rural areas while the remaining 18 lakh members forming 1.76 lakh groups were in urban areas. Exhorting the officials to identify new members and form more groups, the Chief Secretary said the details of the SHG members should be updated and special identity cards with QR code should be given to all the members.

Officials were directed to identify activities that would improve income of the SHGs. There was also need for training the SHGs to ensure that the interest free loans they obtained from banks were utilised in productive sectors. Steps should be taken to provide special training to SHG members in various fields so as to increase their income.