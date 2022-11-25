  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CS for constitution of more SHG groups with new members

Somesh Kumar directs officials to provide ID cards with QR code to SHG members 

November 25, 2022 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials to take steps to form more self-help groups with new members.

There are 64 lakh members in the 6.06 lakh self-help groups across the State at present. Of these, 4.30 lakh groups with 46 lakh members were in rural areas while the remaining 18 lakh members forming 1.76 lakh groups were in urban areas. Exhorting the officials to identify new members and form more groups, the Chief Secretary said the details of the SHG members should be updated and special identity cards with QR code should be given to all the members.

Officials were directed to identify activities that would improve income of the SHGs. There was also need for training the SHGs to ensure that the interest free loans they obtained from banks were utilised in productive sectors. Steps should be taken to provide special training to SHG members in various fields so as to increase their income.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.