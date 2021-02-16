CS for concrete action plan to make TS role model in Health

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed Health department officials to prepare a concrete action plan to make Telangana a role model in health sector in the country.

The Chief Secretary directed them to focus on antenatal checkups of mothers, control of anaemia, awareness building on breast feeding within one hour of birth and improving nutritional standards among children and mothers in the State.

Survey findings

The officials were directed to analyse the survey findings and prepare strategy for the improvement in performance on various parameters, Mr Kumar said.

Mr. Somesh Kumar held a review meeting with Health officials on Tuesday on the achievements of the State in parameters prescribed in the National Family Health Survey-5.