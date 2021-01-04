CS for completion of promotions by month-end

Review meetings to be held every Wednesday

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the secretaries and heads of department to complete the process for giving promotions to employees in the Secretariat, offices of heads of departments and districts before January 31.

He wanted the officials to also complete compassionate appointments without any delay and ensure that vacancies arising as a consequence of compassionate appointments should be included in the notifications to be issued for direct recruitments. Henceforth, review meetings would be held every Wednesday to review the progress relating to promotions, compassionate appointments and notification of direct recruitment vacancies.

The Chief Secretary held a meeting with special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries at BRKR Bhavan on Monday. In addition to senior officials, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s advisers led by Chief Adviser Rajiv Sharma and others attended the meeting. Mr. Kumar asked the officials concerned to take up these issues on top priority in line with the vision of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary said the CM was particular in supporting entrepreneurship among SC, ST youth for creation of employment in the State. The government was committed to extending necessary support to SC, ST and weaker sections entrepreneurs to achieve success in different sectors.

He was interacting with a delegation of Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) led by DICCI state president Aruna Dasari and national president Ravi Kumar Narra that called on him to extend the New Year greetings. He appreciated the innovative works launched by DICCI members in different sectors and exuded confidence that they would become role model for the country.

The government, he said, was successfully providing training to ST youth under the Chief Minister’s ST Entrepreneurs Programme and asked the members to come up with innovative ideas in promoting entrepreneurship.