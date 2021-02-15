CS exhorts CT officials to focus on targeted revenue realisation

HYDERABAD

15 February 2021 00:12 IST

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has exhorted the Commercial Taxes Department officials to focus on revenue drive and dedicate themselves to the task of revenue realisation during the next 45 days to achieve the targets fixed for the current financial year.

As many as 460 teams with 1,376 personnel had been constituted throughout the State in this direction, he said. The Chief Secretary was addressing the department officials at a meeting held here on Sunday.

He complimented the department for being in the forefront in technology drive in the country. The department had been reorganised twice by creating two additional divisions, 18 circles and 161 new posts. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has trust in the potential of the department, he said terming the Commercial Tax staff as builders of the State.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the department since the last four years, he wanted them to work as a team and achieve the desired targets with persuasion and motivation. Commercial Taxes Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad and other senior officials were present.