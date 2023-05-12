CS exhorts Commercial Taxes dept officials to achieve revenue target set for current fiscal

May 12, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari exhorted officials of the Commercial Taxes department to intensify their efforts to achieve the target of ₹85,000 crore set for the current financial year with focus on evasion.

The Chief Secretary congratulated the officials for their performance during the fiscal of 2022-23. Ms. Santhi Kumari held a review meeting with senior officials and asked them to identify areas which remained uncovered hitherto for augmenting resources.

She appreciated the officials for their innovative suggestions for increasing revenue like strengthening the enforcement wing and encouraging voluntary compliance. She asked them to build competencies to increase compliance. Efforts should be made to increase tax payers base and cut down evasion.

She directed Commercial Taxes Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad to review the cases pending with the appellate Joint Commissioners every fortnight while officials were directed to map potential areas and go about it in a systematic manner.