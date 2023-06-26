ADVERTISEMENT

CS directs officials to make elaborate arrangements for President Draupadi Murmu’s visit on July 4

June 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The President is coming to the State to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Seetharamaraju

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the ensuing visit of President Draupadi Murmu to the State on July 4.

The President is visiting the State to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju. The Chief Secretary held a high-level coordination meeting with senior officials on the arrangements that should be made in connection with the President’s visit.

Exhorting the departments to make arrangements as per protocol in close coordination with all the line departments, Ms. Santhi Kumari directed the officials to take up repairs to roads across the route with immediate effect. Barricading and adequate bandobust arrangements should be made besides ensuring sanitation and cleanliness at the venues that the President would visit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The energy department had been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the visit and the Health department had been directed to keep a medical team ready in case of emergency. DGP Anjani Kumar, Home department principal secretary Jitender, officials from Fire Services and special chief secretaries of different departments participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US