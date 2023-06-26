CS directs officials to make elaborate arrangements for President Draupadi Murmu’s visit on July 4

June 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the ensuing visit of President Draupadi Murmu to the State on July 4.

The President is visiting the State to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju. The Chief Secretary held a high-level coordination meeting with senior officials on the arrangements that should be made in connection with the President’s visit.

Exhorting the departments to make arrangements as per protocol in close coordination with all the line departments, Ms. Santhi Kumari directed the officials to take up repairs to roads across the route with immediate effect. Barricading and adequate bandobust arrangements should be made besides ensuring sanitation and cleanliness at the venues that the President would visit.

The energy department had been asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the visit and the Health department had been directed to keep a medical team ready in case of emergency. DGP Anjani Kumar, Home department principal secretary Jitender, officials from Fire Services and special chief secretaries of different departments participated in the meeting.