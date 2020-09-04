CS directs officials to gear up for Telangana State Legislature session

Hyderabad

04 September 2020 07:32 IST

‘Top officials should be present in Council’

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed senior officials to be ready with detailed reports of activities of their respective departments for the forthcoming monsoon session of the State Legislature starting September 7.

The officials were directed to focus on questions raised by the members in the Assembly and Council for which answers are still pending.

The Chief Secretary gave this instructions during a meeting with special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and other senior officials on Thursday to review the preparedness of the administration.

He directed the officials to submit replies to the pending questions with immediate effect in coordination with the Legislature officials. They should be prepared with notes pertaining to the issues which are expected to be raised by the members during the course of the session, he said.

Steps should be taken to ensure presence of senior officials in the Council, according to an official release.