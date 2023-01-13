CS directs district collectors to ensure success of Kanti Velugu

January 13, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari has directed the district collectors to make necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the next phase of Kanti Velugu programme.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will formally launch the prestigious eye-check up programme on January 18 and steps should be taken to see that maximum people were covered as part of the programme. The Chief Secretary, accompanied by Health department officials, conducted teleconference with the district collectors on Friday to review the arrangements being made for Kanti Velugu.

She exhorted the district collectors to set new record for covering maximum population under the Kanti Velugu programme. The Government on its part kept ready 15 lakh spectacles for distribution among the needy and these were already dispatched to the primary and urban health care centres. As many as 1,500 teams had been constituted for the successful conduct of the programme and steps should be taken to give adequate publicity so that people participate in good numbers.