CS, DGP review situation in agency areas

So far as the warring Adivasi and Lambada tribes are concerned, there seems to be no tangible outcome from the meeting that a team of top officials in the State held with them at Utnoor on Saturday. Both the sides were expecting that the government would announce some concrete measures to end the imbroglio arising out of the differences between them.

The team led by Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, however, informed the Adivasi and Lambada representatives that the government is seized of the matter and will soon come out with a solution. He wanted the communities not to breach peace until such time.

The team had as members Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, in-charge Principal Secretary Tribal Welfare Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Finance, K. Ramakrishna Rao, Additional DG (Law and Order) Anjani Kumar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) K. Prabhakar Rao who reviewed the situation with Warangal Region IG Y. Nagi Reddy, Karimnagar DIG P. Promod Kumar, Collectors D. Divya of Adilabad, Prashant J. Patil of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and R.V. Karnan of Mancherial in addition to Superintendents of Police of Adilabad Vishnu S. Warrier and KB Asifabad Kalmeshwar Singanawar. The officials reviewed the situation and other factors in play for over four hours before conducting a meeting with the two groups at loggerheads.

After the meeting, the Adivasis and Lambadas held separate press briefings. Adivasi elder Sidam Bheem Rao, who is a former chairman of the Aboriginal Tribes Welfare Advisory Committee of the Utnoor Integrated Tribal Development Agency accused the government of adopting tactics in delay.

“Our struggle to get the Lambada tribe removed from the list of Scheduled Tribes will continue. We will do so without violence,” he and Adivasi youth leader Vedama Bojju assured.

The Lambada representatives Banoth Jalam Singh and Banoth Rama Rao accused Andhra rulers for the backwardness of Adivasis and said his community in fact is prepared to help in the latter’s efforts to develop. They also informed that they are not in favour of migrant Lambadas who are accused of cornering benefits.

Later, talking to newsmen, the Chief Secretary said the team has sought cooperation of community leaders towards return of peace. The government will come out with a decision soon in consultation with Collectors and SPs concerned,” he added.

The DGP warned law breakers of stringent action. He said police will work with people and support civil administration in its endeavour for peace.