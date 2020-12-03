CS calls for meeting of stakeholders on road safety

The State government has decided to conduct a meeting of the stakeholders to discuss issues relating to road safety and further strengthening the safety measures.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the meeting was aimed at discussing about the safety measures for minimizing the road accidents in the State. He was participating in a virtual meeting on road safety convened by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety on Thursday to review the interventions taken up by the government.
The Committee, according to an official release, expressed satisfaction over the presentation made by the State government on the measures initiated to minimize road accidents. The committee directed the authorities concerned to further strengthen the measures to bring down accidents and reduce fatalities in the State.
