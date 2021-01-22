Telangana

CS assures to take police officers’ issues to CM

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has assured the State Police Officers’ Association that the issues raised by the association will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for initiating necessary steps for the welfare of the personnel.

The Chief Secretary gave this assurance to a delegation of the association which called on him at BRKR Bhavan on Friday. He said the police personnel were playing a crucial role in maintaining law and order situation and in the development of the State in line with the vision of the Chief Minister. The government would consider the issues raised by the Association.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and Additional DGP (law & Order) Jitender were among others present on the occasion.

