CS asserts there is no problem with regard to drinking water in summer months  

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has asserted that there is no problem of drinking water during the current summer months as there is sufficient water available in the three main reservoirs in the State.

The Chief Secretary said that the summer action plan has already been formulated to address the drinking water problem and appropriate funds have been released to the districts. As such, there is no need to worry about drinking water supply in the State, she said. Ms. Santhi Kumari held a video conference with district collectors on Tuesday and took stock of the situation in the respective districts.

She said that flushing of bore wells and repairs to pipes had already been completed and collectors should correct the management errors immediately besides paying attention to ensure continuous water supply. The collectors had been directed to hold teleconference with the field level officials concerned and nodal officers on drinking water supply in villages and towns on a daily basis.

Special measures should be taken to ensure that all works sanctioned as part of the summer action plan are completed on time while special attention should be on operation and maintenance. She lamented that while some States were facing severe drinking water shortage, attempts were being made to publish similar types of reports in Telangana too.

She asserted that despite lack of sufficient rain this time, there was no need to worry as water levels in the main reservoirs — SRSP, Sripada Yellampalli and Nagarjuna Sagar — were the same as last year. The district collectors should however make alternative arrangements wherever needed.

The Chief Secretary said there were administrative deficiencies in some municipalities and villages and these should be resolved immediately. The collectors on their part were asked to respond to news items on water issues appearing in various media and take action immediately.

Ms. Shanti Kumari said emergency pumping from reservoirs would be taken up after April second week. Hyderabad Metro Water Board officials informed the Chief Secretary that there was sufficient supply of water in the State Capital but the demand due to commercial needs was high.

